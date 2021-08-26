Owego “Dog Daze of Summer” fundraiser

OWEGO, NY – A celebration of canines is planned this weekend in support of a local dog park.

The “Dog Daze of Summer” is a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday to benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park at Hickories Park in Owego.

There will be a motorcycle run, live music at the band shell, food and other vendors and donated pet supplies for sale.

Funds raised will go to the Owego Dog Owners Group, or O-DOG, a non-profit that maintains the dog park.

Organizer Wendy Post says dogs support their owner’s mental wellbeing.

“Dogs, honestly at least for me, have been a saving grace during the pandemic. With the lockdowns and everything that happened, our park was a place for people to go,” says Post.

Money raised will go to fix some broken fences at the park.

Some proceeds will also help to retrofit an Owego Police patrol car for their K-9 officer Maggie who will be on site for a demonstration at 2:30.

The motorcycle run begins at 10:30 at the Hickories band shell.

Cost is $20 and includes a meal.

Live music and the rest of the event runs from noon to 5.

Owego businessman Adam Weitsman, whose sister the dog park is named for, also made a significant contribution to the fundraiser.

There’s more information at the Owego Dog Owners Group Facebook page.