OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Owego dog breeder is adding author to her resume as she releases a new children’s book.

Deborah Knowlton, in collaboration with Dorrance Publishing Co., released “Brick and Marty: A French Bulldog and his Best Friend” earlier this year.

The book follows the adventures of Brick, a joyful French Bulldog, and his stuffed animal best friend, Marty. The two are ineperable until one day, Marty goes missing on a trip to the pet store. The heartwarming tale serves as a lesson on friendship, love, and loyalty. Throughout the book, Knowlton also teaches readers about pet safety through the technology of microchipping.

Knowlton, who breeds French Bulldogs, based the book on one of her many favorite dogs, the real-life Brick. Brick is said to have a fun-loving and exciting personality like his character. He is the father of many other lively puppies who also helped to inspire the story.

“Brick and Marty: A French Bulldog and His Best Friend” is 46 pages and retails for $23. To purchase, visit bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com. The book can also be found on Amazon.