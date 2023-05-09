OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Late last year, the State Department of Education informed all districts that they have until the end of the year to commit to replacing all Indigenous names, mascots, and logos by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

The Owego-Apalachin Indians are one the districts being told to change.

The district says that a group of students from Owego Free Academy will hear feedback from stakeholders and present proposals to the Board of Education, and that a second community stakeholder committee will focus on how to remember and honor the area’s history, and continue to teach its historical significance to future OA students.

You can submit your own feedback through ‘Let’s Talk’ on the district’s website.

It was last updated on May 4th, and shows that there are 287 votes to keep the mascot, 206 to remove it, and 54 votes are neutral.

The New York State School Boards Association says that districts that don’t comply face penalties, including the removal of school officers or withholding state aid.