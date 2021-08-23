Owego Apalachin Central School District to launch virtual academy for grades 7 through 12

OWEGO, NY – A local school district created a program to help children keep up with the changing times.

Owego Apalachin Central School District is launching a virtual academy for grades 7th through 12th.

The district believes that offering this alternative to the traditional in person learning will increase achievement for all students.

Students interested in this program would only commit to a semester at a time.

Anyone within the district is eligible, however if you’re a non-resident the cost is 1,000 dollars per year.

Superintendent Corey Green says he has all the confidence in his staff to make this program successful.

“We watched what happened with COVID and the increase of folks that are working at home and online and being successful there as well. Providing opportunities for students, giving them choice and flexibility is really what this is all about,” says Green.

Any student enrolled in this program will be given an iPad.

Students would follow a normal schedule but would be in live virtual classes with other students enrolled in the virtual program.

Superintendent Green says there will be normal criteria students need to meet to stay in the program.

If you have any questions regarding the program please call 687 7307 extension 7015.