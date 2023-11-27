OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Owego’s annual holiday festival is almost here, and its road closures might affect some residents.

The Lights on the River Festival is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Downtown Owego. This holiday festival will feature a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, carolers, decorated trees, strolling musicians, ice carvers, family-friendly activities, fireworks, and more.

Owego residents can parade their Christmas light-covered ATVs, UTVs, and Jeeps around the village during the festival’s Parade of Lights. Line-up for the parade will start at 6:30 p.m., and the parade will start at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to some participants after the parade. Registration for the Parade of Lights costs $10 per vehicle. More details about it can be found in this Facebook post from the Historic Owego Market Place.

Lake Street and Front Street will be closed to all traffic between Church Street and Court Street to accommodate the festival. The closure will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. No on street parking will be allowed on these streets during the festival, and all parked cars must be removed from Lake Street and Front Street before 3 p.m.

Fireworks will start in Draper Park at 8 p.m. Starting at 7:30 p.m., Court Street Bridge, Park Street, and Front Street from Church Street to Academy Street for the firework show. The roads will reopen after the fireworks end and officials clear the area.