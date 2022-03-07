BINGHAMTON, NY – A travel advisory has been issued for travelers in the Broome County/Tioga County area.

The New York State Department of Transportation says that westbound State Route 17 will be closed between Exit 67 in Endicott and Exit 66 in Apalachin from 10pm on Wednesday, March 9 to 5 am on Thursday, March 10.

They add that signed detours will help direct traffic off Route 17 to State Route 434 westbound to reach State Route 17.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.