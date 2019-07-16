1  of  2
Overdose deaths on the decline in Broome County

After a spike in March, overdose deaths are on the decline again in Broome County.

According to the data released by district Attorney Steve Cornwell, there were 6 overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2019 which includes April, May and June. This compares to 4 in the second quarter of 2018, and 19 in the second quarter of 2017. Back in March there were 12 overdose deaths including 6 in a 10 day period which prompted the State of Emergency. When spikes occur like in March, an emergency meeting is held to evaluate the situation and implement a plan to reduce the harm to the public.

