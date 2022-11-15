ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cider Mill Stage is presenting a play this month that resonates with older generations who watch their children and grandchildren grow up and move away.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” is a comedy set in the mid-80’s in New Jersey.

Nick Cristano’s four grandparents conspire to discourage him from taking a job offer that would have him move across the country.

Danny Ceballos plays Pops Nunzio.

Ceballos himself grew up in Binghamton and recently returned to the area after living in California for 30 years.

He says the play centers around faith, food and family.

“There’s a lot of big laughs,” says Ceballos. “My character is a very big Italian, Italian-American. So, there’s a lot of that that goes into it. That said, it’s very heartwarming. There’s a lot of tugs on your emotions. I think it’s fair to say it’s a comedy but it has a lot of heart, a lot of heart.”

The Cider Mill Stage scheduled the production for the next 2 weekends when many Greater Binghamton natives may be returning to the area for Thanksgiving family gatherings.

Showtime is at 7:30 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at cidermillstage.com.