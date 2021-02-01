Over the counter COVID test could soon be available to Americans

WASHIGTON DC – The White House COVID-19 Response Team is announcing that a new over-the-counter test could soon be available to millions of Americans at home.

Officials say the nasal swab is almost 100 percent accurate.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure reports on the Biden administration’s efforts to make the test widely available.



“The country’s first over-the-counter, at-home COVID test,” says White House COVID-19 Response Team Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt.

The Biden administration says for about 30-dollars… millions of Americans can soon test themselves for COVID-19.

“Making easier to use tests available to every American is a high priority with obvious benefits,” says Slavitt.

Andy Slavitt— the senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team— says the nasal swab is 95 percent accurate… and produces results within 15 minutes for anyone two years and older whether they have symptoms or not.

“So they can safely go to work, to school and to events,” says Slavitt.

Slavitt says the administration’s $230M deal with the Australian company will guarantee production ramps up to provide 8.5 million tests per month to the U.S. by the end of the year.

“The unit costs will come down only when we can get to that mass production and scale,” says Slavitt.

That good news doesn’t change the fact that January was the deadliest month of the pandemic in the U.S with 90,000 deaths and new variants of the virus continue to surge.

“Variants remain a great concern, and we continue to detect them in the United States,” says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirms nearly 500 variant cases from the UK, South Africa and Brazil were found across the U.S.

That’s why Dr. Anthony Fauci urges Americans to trust the shot.

“When the vaccine becomes available to you, please get vaccinated,” says Fauci.