BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has another record number of new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of cases in the county today is close to 5,000 as Broome reports 714 new ones today.

The active number of cases is 4,927.

Yesterday, the county reported 4,133.

111 people are currently hospitalized, and more deaths have been reported today, bringing that number to 469.

63% of Broome’s population has completed their vaccine series, according to the health department.

Those ages 0 to 17 are reporting the most cases (409) closely followed by 30 to 39 (370).