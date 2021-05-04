Over 50% of Cornell’s on-campus population is vaccinated

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Cornell University announced that over 50% of its on-campus population has been vaccinated. Because of that, the campus is easing some restrictions.

Fully vaccinated campus members will no longer have to wear a mask when meeting outdoors in groups of 10 or fewer people. Student organizations can now meet in groups of 30. Intramurals and sports clubs are included in that list.

For more on Cornell’s new guidelines, click here.

Cornell will also be hosting an on-campus vaccine clinic for faculty, staff, and students on Thursday, May 6.