OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three individuals have been arrested following an incident at a traffic stop in St. Lawrence County.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Acco Drive in the Town of Oswegatchie on Monday, April 4.

During the traffic stop, Deputies requested the Sheriff’s Office K-9 to the scene which alerted Deputies to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Deputies uncovered approximately 320 glassine envelopes of Fentanyl inside the vehicle along with two sets of digital scales.

Three individuals were in the car and were identified as 26-year-old Devon A. Young of Winthrop, 27-year-old Sebastian M. Horton of Ogdensburg and 25-year-old Emily C. Moniere of Potsdam. They were charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree- Intent to Sell, B-Felony

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia an A-Misdemeanor

All three suspects were arraigned in front of Town of Canton Court Judge Foster and released on their own recognizance. They are set to appear in court at a later date.