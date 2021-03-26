Outstanding Warrant for Steaven Wormuth

BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Steaven Wormuth on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance. 

Steaven was last known to frequent the Howard Ave. area in the City of Binghamton. Anyone with information on the location of Steaven Wormuth is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. 

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website:  http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. 

