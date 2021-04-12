Outdoor graduations allowed under Cuomo’s new guidelines

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo released new guidance this afternoon regarding graduation ceremonies starting in May.

Ceremonies will have different restrictions based on venue size and event location, and more guidance will be forthcoming.

Starting May 1st, large outdoor events can have 500 people limited to 20 percent of venue capacity.

Medium outdoor events can have 201 to 500 people with 33 percent venue capacity.

Small events can have up to 200 people with 50 percent capacity.

Large and Medium events require proof of a recent negative test or vaccination.