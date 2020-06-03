Outdoor dining at restaurants permitted to begin June 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted in Phase Two of reopening.

Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered Phase Two can reopen for outdoor dining beginning on June 4. Those areas include the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.