Outdoor community stage planned for The Dance Connection

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local dance company is spearheading an effort to create an outdoor performance space to be used during the pandemic and beyond.

The Dance Connection has partnered with the owners of the Slaughterland Halloween attraction to build an outdoor stage to hold the company’s recitals this year.

The 48 by 36 foot platform will be constructed in an open area with space for at least 150 audience members, socially distanced.

Dance Connection owner Ann Szymaniak says that once built, the venue will be open to other performing arts groups who need a safe place to perform.

But Szymaniak sees a benefit even after the coronavirus has subsided.

“Utilize the outdoors, be in nature. To experience dance, music, theater outdoors, that’s calling me. And that’s something I’ve learned during the pandemic. I’ve spent so much more time outdoors and I think our area could really support something of this nature,” says Szymaniak.

Szymaniak says a name for the community stage is still being discussed.

She says the venue will be built in stages, with plans to add a roof, lighting and sound system eventually.

Szymaniak has started a fundraiser with a goal of $50,000.

You can support the cause by purchasing Brooke Barbecue on April 21st at the Bridgewater Church on Conklin Road in Conklin

For more information, go to TheDanceConnection.net.

Slaughterland is located at 666 Barrier Road in the Town of Maine near the Airport Inn.