OurSpace playground mourned by community

BINGHAMTON, NY – The dismantling of the charred skeleton of a large portion of OurSpace Park has begun.

Mayor David says insurance adjusters investigated the remains of the accessible playground inside Binghamton’s Recreation Park today.

Arsonists set it on fire early Monday morning.

Kelly Ford and her 16 year-old son Connor have visited the park regularly since it was built in 2016.

Connor was born with Treacher-Collins Syndrome and is in a wheelchair.

He particularly loves the Liberty wheelchair swing.

“What do you think about the playground bud? Pure happiness as you can see. We’re fortunate that we live a mile from Rec Park. And so, every day we would walk there and when I say we would swing for hours, we would swing for hours. It kind of became a competition to see if we could outdo the day before. My arms got strong. The swing gave Connor freedom. He could be a kid,” says Kelly.

Some good news: the Liberty swing and a ship feature dubbed the SS Connor were both spared from the fire.

Donations continue to pour into a fund established by the Community Foundation for the playground’s rebuilding.

You can donate here.

Mayor David says the insurance policy is for $510,000.

A fence has been erected around the site so that adjusters can continue to assess the damage.

David also cautions against believing social media rumors about the perpetrators.

He says law enforcement believes it knows the number of arsonists and their gender, but not their race or ages.