BINGHAMTON, NY – WIVT/WBGH NewsChannel 34 is happy to announce the result of our Remarkable Woman 2022 promotion.

Nexstar is proud to recognize the extraordinary talents of women across our country, and we’ve looked to honor them for their commitment to our community, their efforts toward personal achievement and their focus on family.

Here in Binghamton, we had some fabulous finalists and a difficult choice to make.

But we are pleased to announce that Kassandra Jenkins is our 2022 Remarkable Woman.

“It’s truly an honor and a blessing,” says Kassandra.

Kassandra is a direct support professional who has had to overcome significant challenges.

She was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia as a young child and has been in and out of hospitals for much her life.

Yet, that has not stopped her from dedicating herself to the care and well-being of the kids she works with at the Children’s Home.

Nexstar will make a $1,000 contribution to the non-profit agency of Kassandra’s choice.

“It’s going to be donated to The Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference. It’s all going to go back to the Children’s Home and all of the kids that I work with,” says Kassandra.