A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get a head start on that Halloween candy grab this Sunday at Otsiningo Park.

The Broome County Parks Department is holding their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Event from 11 to 1.

Costumes are encouraged as participants walk from trunk to trunk, trick-or-treating in the west parking lot.

Face masks are recommended, but not required for this event.

And, while you’re there, you can check out all the entries for the scarecrow contest.