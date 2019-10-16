Otsiningo Park to host Fall Fest Sunday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – The Broome County Parks Department is bringing together a couple annual events and expanding upon them to create a giant celebration of Autumn.

The announcement of the winner of the 4th annual Scarecrow Contest and Display and the county’s Trunk or Treat event will be joined by a whole host of family-friendly activities this weekend to create the Otsiningo Park Fall Festival.

There will be a deejay and Halloween monster mash dancing on the park’s new performance stage along with plenty of games, kids activities and hula hooping.

Parks Director Liz Woidt says it’s part of an ongoing effort to offer more free community events in county parks.

“This is one of the nicest times of year in Broome County. The foliage is turning, it’s gorgeous in the parks. It’s just a free community event for families to come out to and enjoy a Sunday afternoon,” says Woidt.

“Fall is just a great time of the year. The crisp air, the leaves falling all around us. We encourage people to use the parks not just in the Summer, but in the Fall as well,” says Recreation and Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Florance.

The free Fall Festival runs from noon until 4 Sunday at Otsiningo.

The Trunk or Treat portion is from noon to 1:30.

There will also be food vendors, local organizations tabling and a dog costume contest hosted by the Broome County Dog Shelter with some adoptable puppies on hand as well.