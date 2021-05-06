Otsiningo Park hosts new Children’s Peace Garden

BINGHAMTON, NY – A living garden was created in hopes to be the a catalyst for children and peace.

An event is being held at the Otsiningo Park this Saturday from 11 to 12 to bring recognition to children violence.

It’s being held over Mother’s Day Weekend because of the connection between mothers, children and peace.

At the event there will be music, poetry and the reading of the proclamation that created Mother’s Day.

Creator of the garden, Doug Garnar says peace issues have always been something he was interested in.

“I feel that it’s really important that we do not forget the millions of children who died as a result of war, genocide, drive by shootings, domestic violence, I think those things are really important,” says Garnar.

The garden also has a small children’s library filled with books for children to take home and read.

Garnar hopes this garden will be a public voice, a public place and to be a catalyst in hopes that issues like these do not keep happening.