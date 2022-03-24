ONEONTA, NY – A new organization dedicated to meeting needs in Otsego County has hired its first employee.

Former Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz became Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Otsego County at the beginning of the year.

Community foundations manage funds on behalf of donors, handling the administration side as well as offering privacy to those who are giving.

Some funds are restricted to specific causes while others are unrestricted, but all money goes to certified non-profits.

Katz that there are more than 160 such organizations in Otsego County, ranging from those that are almost entirely volunteer based to ones with tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

He says he intends to offer a personal touch in trying to connect resources with needs.

“We don’t just send an anonymous note and say, ‘Sorry, try again next year.’ I’ll call them and say, ‘Here’s what we saw, here’s what we can support. If you can tweak it in this way.’ The reaction that I’ve gotten to that has been incredibly positive. As you can imagine, if you’re dealing with more faceless agencies, you don’t get that back and forth,” says Katz.

Katz says the foundation is sensitive to the needs of the entire county, not just Cooperstown and Oneonta.

And he expects the organization will identify specific challenges that need addressing, especially related to the pandemic.

For more information, go to CFOtsego.org.