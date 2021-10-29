Otsego County COVID-19 update for October 28th

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Department of Health has reported it’s COVID-19 numbers for October 28th, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 continue to be high and the County remains at a HIGH level of community transmission. In 2021 OCDOH is aware of 672 breakthrough cases of COVID in fully vaccinated individuals, which corresponds to 2% of the fully vaccinated population.

There have been 3,185 cases in unvaccinated individuals, which corresponds to 15% of the

unvaccinated population.

There have been 19 hospitalizations in fully vaccinated persons, which corresponds to 0.05% of the vaccinated population and 152 hospitalizations in unvaccinated, which is 0.5% of the unvaccinated population.

An unvaccinated person is 7.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than a vaccinated person and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized.

You can find clinic sites at www.otsegocounty.com or https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ and many pharmacies are offering vaccinations.

For daily updates go to: https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/covid19.php