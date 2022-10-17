MORRIS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – William Gates, 62, was arrested on October 14th following an investigation into reports of on-going sexual abuse at a residence in Morris, New York.
Police determined that Gates had inappropriate contact with two minors, who were residing at the residence, for several years.
A further investigation revealed Gates also subjected an adult victim to multiple instances of sexual abuse by forcible compulsion.
A search warrant was executed at Gates’ residence where he was taken into custody by investigators.
He has been charged with the following crimes:
- Criminal sex act (1st degree)
- Sex abuse (1st degree)
- Aggravated sex abuse (3rd degree)
- 3 counts of forcible touching
- 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Gates was arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 cash bail or $25,000 surety bond.