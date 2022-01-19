SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The United States Department of Justice has reported that on Wednesday, January 19th, 28-year-old Richard Alvarado of Oswego was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

During his trial, Alvarado admitted to possessing, trading, and distributing pornographic images and videos of children via a social media messaging app on his cell phone on at least two separate occasions in 2020. This included sexual conduct with children as young as 5 and 9 years old.

Along with his 6-year prison sentence, Alvarado has also been given a 15-year term of supervised release, a $200 special assessment, has $3,000 in restitution, and is required to register as a sex offender upon his release.