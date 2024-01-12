PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, a man walked into a Key Bank on Salina Street in the Village of Pulaski and handed the teller a note demanding money and threatening that he had a weapon.

The man took the cash given to him and left the bank in an unknown direction, according to New York State Police.

A man matching the description of the robber was found by authorities walking at the intersection of State Route 11 and Maltby Road in Pulaski. He was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies without any incident, NYSP said.

The man arrested is 36-year-old James Brown II from Granby. He is charged with robbery in the first degree (class B felony) and robbery in the third degree (class D felony). He was taken to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.

State Police say most of the money taken from the bank was recovered.