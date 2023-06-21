CORTLANDVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Oswego County man was arrested for felony Burglary in the Third Degree on June 7.

Homer Police were dispatched to Walmart in Cortlandville after reports of larceny were made. Adrian Endsley, 46, was seen by Walmart employees filling a shopping cart with over $836 worth of merchandise. Endsley purchased a soda at the self-checkout and never paid for any of the other items.

Due to Endsley being officially trespassed by Walmart, he entered the premises unlawfully and committed a larceny, making the crime a burglary. He was previously banned from entering any Walmart due to previous incidents. He was arrested by Homer Police.

Endsley was later turned over to the Cortland County Jail