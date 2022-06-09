AFTON, NY – A grain and feed supplier in Afton is being fined $203,039 for allegedly coming close to causing a serious injury to one of its workers.

The penalty stems from an incident last November at McDowell and Walker.



According to the U.S. Department of Labor, a supervisor ordered an untrained employee into a grain bin to clear a feed backup that was clogging entry into the silo.



While inside, a conveyor taking feed into the silo activated, partially engulfing the worker.



A co-worker helped the employee escape.



According to OSHA, McDowell and Walker did not provide the worker with rescue equipment such as a body harness before entering the silo, among other safety precautions.



OSHA says it also uncovered numerous other hazards at the facility.



The federal government ordered the company to rectify the violations and institute better training.



McDowell and Walker could be subjected to OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.



The company has 15 days to comply or appeal.