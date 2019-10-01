Orlando Tercero’s trial begins Tuesday in Nicaragua

The trial of the former BU student accused of killing his ex-girlfriend got underway in Nicaragua today with witnesses testifying here in Binghamton.

23 year-old Orlando Tercero is charged with 2nd degree murder in the March 2018 death of 22 year-old Haley Anderson, a Binghamton University Nursing student from Long Island.

Police discovered Anderson’s body at Tercero’s apartment at 23 Oak Street in Binghamton.

Authorities say Tercero fled the US by flying from JFK airport to Nicaragua shortly after the death.

Tercero was then arrested by Nicaraguan National Police at the request of the United States.

He’s believed to hold dual citizenship between the US and Nicaragua, which refused to extradite him, opting to put him on trial in Nicaragua instead.

Prosecutors say Tercero killed Anderson because he was jealous and that he left a note admitting he did a stupid thing.