Orlando Tercero loses appeal of murder conviction

BINGHAMTON – The former Binghamton University nursing student from Nicaragua who killed a fellow student lost the appeal of his murder conviction today.

During a proceeding in a Nicaraguan court that was live streamed at the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Orlando Tercero’s conviction on a femicide charge was confirmed.

Femicide is what Nicaragua calls the murder of a woman by her male lover.

Tercero strangled fellow nursing student Haley Anderson on March 8th, 2018 inside his Oak Street Binghamton apartment and then fled to his native Nicaragua where he was tried instead of being extradicted.

In remarks to the court, Anderson’s father Gordon remembered Haley as compassionate with a zest for life who lived to spread joy and love.

Her mother Karen says the grieving will never stop.

“After the last verdict, I was working really hard, trying to move on and coping. Unfortunately, coming back here and listening to them reiterate all of the hard points of the actual murder is so overwhelming,” she says.

“You always feel it. It’s constantly there. It’s a daily reminder, you’re in a supermarket, you see a little kid, you go in an ice cream store, you watch a commercial. It haunts you,” said Haley’s father.

Gordon Anderson says a great legacy for Haley would be to raise awareness among young adults about the danger and risks posed when a jilted lover starts stalking his victim, as Tercero did to Haley.

Karen is supporting the organization One Love, named in honor of another victim of an ex-boyfriend, which works to educate people on the difference between a healthy and unhealthy relationship.

Tercero has ten days to file a final appeal of his thirty year prison sentence.