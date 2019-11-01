Orlando Tercero found guilty of murder

by: NC 34 Staff

A former Binghamton University student has been convicted by a Nicaraguan judge of murdering a fellow nursing student.

Orlando Tercero was found guilty one day shy of his 24th birthday.

He strangled 22-year-old Haley Anderson, a B.U. student from Long Island, in March 2018 inside his Oak Street Binghamton apartment.

He then fled to his native Nicaragua before Anderson’s body was discovered.

Tercero was arrested by Nicaraguan police but authorities there refused to extradite him, choosing to try him there instead.

According to testimony during the trial, Tercero and Anderson had had a sexual relationship that Anderson ended and Tercero subsequently stalked her.

Witnesses in the trial testified from Binghamton through a video link.

