The man who gave a voice to Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on “Sesame Street” died Sunday.

His name was Caroll Spinney, and died just hours before the show was to be recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors.

He was 85.

Spinney had been working on “Sesame Street” since the the very beginning of the show in 1969.

Spinney stepped down from his roles on the show just last year.

He gave 50 years to “Sesame Street,” and the cast will miss him greatly.