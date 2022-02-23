BINGHAMTON, NY – A 4 legged actor who was once a top box office draw is returning to the big screen this weekend.

The popular Hollywood dog Rin-Tin-Tin is featured in a Binghamton Theatre Organ Society screening of the 1925 movie “Clash of the Wolves.”

The silent film will receive live musical accompaniment by theater organist Dennis James of Corning.

An internationally renown organist, James has been playing music for silent films for nearly 55 years.

He says that as a young man, he was trained by some of the great theater organists from the silent film era.

James says he follows the authentic approach of the times.

“It’s really beautiful music of the time. And when you hear me play it, you’ll see that it brings tears to your eyes, and brings a choke to your throat. What I do is still vivacious, it still works, it’s wedded with the movie. If the movie works, then the music for the movie, the way the audience heard it, the way the people who made the movie intended it to be, that also works,” says James.

James says Clash of the Wolves, which basically stars German shepherds as wolves, was Rin-Tin-Tin’s most popular of his 15 silent films.

James says Rin-Tin-Tin was the most popular actor for the Warner Brothers Studio in the 1920’s.

Clash of the Wolves will be performed this Sunday at 2 P-M in the Broome County Forum Theater in downtown Binghamton.

Tickets are $20, $5 for students and $15 for Binghamton Theatre Organ Society members.

To purchase, go to BinghamtonTOS.org.