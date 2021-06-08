Orange County woman dies in rollover crash in Deposit

DEPOSIT, NY – An Orange County woman died on Saturday following a one-car rollover crash on Route 17 in Deposit.

New York State Police say 62 year-old Miriam Jiminez of Middletown was declared dead at the scene.

She was the rear seat passenger of a Honda Civic driven by 23 year-old Yanluilly Fernandez of the Bronx.

Police say the car struck guide rails on both sides of the highway before going off the road and rolling multiple times.

Both Fernandez and a front seat passenger were transported to Wilson Hospital for treatment of injuries.