SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new era in Syracuse basketball.

The Orange hosting their first game of the season with a new face behind the bench. Adrian Autry taking over for Jim Boeheim after 47 years.

“We’ll see what Adrian does. He’s been around the program a long time,” said Dave Jacobs, the owner of Shirt World. “He was a great player, and we’ll see how he does.”

Fans welcoming the change before tip-off Monday night.

“I graduated in ’92 so ‘red’ Autry is my time so I’m excited to see him start with a fresh slate,” said Orange fan John White.

“I think Adrian Autry was the right pick,” said fan Mark Brown. “I think he’s going to bring in a lot of energy and a lot of talent so based on that, it’s two thumbs up.

Adrian Autry is now the eighth head coach in Syracuse’s 119-year history. Fans were also impressed with his ability to scout and recruit talent in just one-off season.

“We’ve got some really good talent. It’s impressive what he’s been able to do,” Brown said. “The players he’s been able to bring in. We’re going to have a very successful season. We will be going to the tournament this year.”

Regardless of the game’s outcome, Syracuse is in for a memorable basketball season.