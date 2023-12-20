TOWN OF MAINE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Neighbors living along Airport Road in the Town of Maine are organizing opposition to a new industrial park being planned for the area.

Bob Utter, who has lived on Airport Road for 70 years, delivered petitions against the project signed by nearly 200 nearby residents today.

The Broome County Industrial Development Agency, better known as The Agency, is planning a 500-acre corporate park on top of a hill that is mostly in the Town of Union but would access Airport Road in the Town of Maine.

Utter says such a development would create a traffic nightmare on Airport Road and change the rural character of the area.

Last night, he presented his petitions to the Town of Maine board.

Utter says the Agency should be more forthcoming with residents and town officials about their plans.

“They should’ve just been approached in the very beginning. October 2022, they should have come to the Maine board and said, ‘I have this idea, what do you think? What’s your opinion? Would you help us with this? What do you think the residents are going to do?’ They did none of that. They’ve done nothing procedurally right since the beginning of this project,” said Utter.

Agency Executive Director Stacey Duncan says she has met with officials from both towns to keep them updated.

Duncan says a new large-scale industrial campus is desperately needed in Broome County as the Corporate Park in Conklin is almost full. She says the area needs capacity for more manufacturing related to semi-conductors and energy storage.

Duncan says the Airport Road site is ideal because it has access to NYSEG electric transmission lines and the Millennium natural gas pipeline.

She says site planning is a lengthy process and they’re getting ready to hire a surveyor as well as develop an environmental review.

“We’re still developing this process. I understand the concern of ‘Where’s the application? What does this look like? Why don’t we know these things?’ The only answer I can say which is the most truthful answer is: we’re still figuring all of that out,” said Duncan.

In October, the Agency board voted to acquire 300 acres from one owner. That purchase has not been finalized.

Duncan says The Agency is reaching out to the owners of the remaining 200 acres to discuss acquisition.

Utter says The Agency has been sending letters that threaten seizure through eminent domain. He says he plans to deliver his petitions to the Town of Union at its board meeting taking place tonight at 7.