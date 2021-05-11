Opponents of the Bunn Hill Housing Project plan rally and lawsuit

VESTAL, NY – Vestal residents opposed to a housing development planned for Bunn Hill Road plan to sue the town over its approval of the project.

A group calling itself Citizens for Responsible Vestal Zoning is planning a rally at 6 P-M Wednesday evening at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, located directly across the road from where The Retreat at Bunn Hill would be located.

The town board recently gave unanimous approval to a proposal by Landmark Properties to build 161 detached homes across 43 acres on the west slope of Bunn Hill.

The housing is being marketed to Binghamton University students, faculty and administrators as well as young professionals.

Frank Urban lives a mile down the hill on Lauderdale Road.

Urban says the project will snarl traffic in the neighborhood and rainfall run-off from the roofs and parking lots will flood Bunn Hill Creek behind his home.

“You can see that water. That water’s coming from there. In a big storm, that water is going to flow down here and erode our property more and knock more trees down. It’s a dangerous situation too, some of these trees falling on people,” says Urban.

The opposition group says it has a thousand supporters spread across the town.

It’s launching a fundraising appeal to pay for an environmental lawyer out of Albany to file an Article 78 Proceeding in State Supreme Court to overturn the town’s approval.

Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer says board members did their due diligence, studying the facts and following all of the proper procedures and he believes their decision will hold up in court.

A Landmark spokesman released a statement saying there is a clear need for additional housing options and that it plans to be a good neighbor.