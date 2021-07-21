Opioid overdose cases increasing in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY, NY- This past week Broome County has seen reports of an increase in opioid overdoses.

Following this information the Broome Opioid awareness council encourages those expierncing a substance abuse disorder to never use alone, and practice harm reduction stragaties.

It is also encouraged to have a Narcan kit accessible, Narcan is the drug that can be used to reverse an overdose on opioids, and prescription pills.

Training for anyone to receive this kit are offered throughout the county, and can be completed by calling, texting or reaching out the the Broome County Health Department on Facebook.

Additionally support groups such as Narcotics Anonymous ,and Alcohol Anonymous are returning to in person meetings, while still offering a virtual option.

For more information and the direct contact to resources visit http://www.gobroomecounty.com/boac.