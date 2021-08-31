Opioid Overdose Awareness Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – There’s a tree on display in downtown Johnson City dedicated to the memory of those lost to the opioid epidemic.

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Southern Tier AIDS Project is marking the day with a Tree of Life erected in its Main Street storefront window.

The public is invited to write a message of write their loved one’s initials on a flower or a leaf to be placed on the tree.

Opioid Overdose Prevention Technician Jessica Irvine says stigma facing opioid users continues to be a problem and the pandemic has made matters worse.

“The overdose death rates have gone up tremendously during this time. People are more isolated. It’s really important that we try to lift that barrier. There’s still a lot of stigma that is attached to substance use,” says Irvine.

STAP runs a number of harm reduction efforts out of its office in J-C, including a syringe exchange.

Today, it was offering Narcan training to those coming to pick up their clean needles.

STAP also offers fentanyl test strips and encourages users to avoid using alone.