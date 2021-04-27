Operation Hardhat brings awareness to dangers of driving in construction zones

OWEGO, NY – New York State Police are teaming up with the DOT to bring awareness to the dangers of driving in construction zones.

Operation Hardhat has been a way for troopers to catch risky behaviors drivers do while driving past active construction sites.

Risky behaviors include; not wearing a seat belt, being on your cell phone, or speeding.

State Police have a trooper stand near the construction in regular clothes and watch for anybody not following the rules.

Troop C Public Information Officer, Aga Dembinska, says their goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely to their families.

“So you know we don’t want somebody’s actions to impact somebody else’s family because there could be a tragedy if someone were to crash into the work zone and someone is working on the side of the road, that could ultimately be a serious injury or a fatality, we don’t want that to happen,” she says.

At todays construction site a total of 13 tickets were issued.

Two for speeding, three for cell phone use, two for not wearing a seatbelt, one for the move over law, and five others.

State Police ask that everyone just slows down, always get over if you see a car on the side of the road, and just be smart and safe.