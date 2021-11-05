“Operation Green Light” is underway in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY- In honor of Veterans Day coming up, Broome County is encoring all residents to turn the city “green.”

County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by several local veterans groups and Security Mutual to announce the details involving “Operation Green Light.”

This initiative encourages all businesses, local governments and residents to display green lights during the week of Veterans Day to show support for the men and women who served in the armed forces.

President of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, Ben Margolius says Broome has become known as a veteran centric community.

Margolius says, “As a Vietnam veteran I am particularly appreciative of this kind of event to recognize veterans throughout the community.”

Margolius added that he and his wife will be going on the 2 day honor flight trip that leaves tomorrow morning.

Garnar says that not only is “Operation Green Light” a way to show support, but it’s also to remind veterans that resources are available locally to assist them.