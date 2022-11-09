BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A regional gas station change has launched a campaign to raise and donate funds to veterans and their families.

As of November 1st, Kwik Fill is hosting Operation Give Thanks.

Customers can stop into any Kwik Fill location before November 30th and purchase a pin-up card for a dollar.

Once you have the card, customers are encouraged to write the name of a service member, as they will be hung up inside Kwik Fill locations.

Also, for every gallon of gas and diesel fuel that is purchased from Veterans Day until November 28th, Kwik Fill will be contributing to the campaign.

The Director of Advertising and Media, Lance Pangborn says that this fundraiser is to show appreciation for the veterans in our country.

Pangborn says, “The response so far, just a week into it, the customer donations are exceeding our expectations by a lot. We expect the amount of money raised from the fuel sales to be significant. Those two together, we’re expecting to be able to announce a very sizable donation at the end of November.”

75% of the total money raised will be donated to Operation Homefront, which will then be distributed to veteran families in the Kwik Fill Market.

The other 25% will go to various local charities that support military families.