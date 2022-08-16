VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District still has seats available in its Universal Pre-Kindergarten program for the 2022-23 school year.

Applications are being accepted for children who will turn four years old by December 1st.

Only children who live in the Vestal Central School District are eligible and two proofs of residency will be required.

There are full-day or half-day options as Vestal’s full-day program runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The school district asks you to be aware that completion of application forms does not guarantee placement in the program.

You can fill out an online application form here.