BINGAHMTON, NY – Any local musicians are encouraged to visit a local restaurant for open mic night.

About a month ago, Garage Taco Bar in downtown Binghamton started it as a way to support musicians around the area.

It takes place every Tuesday night, starting at around 7:30.

Anyone is welcome to come perform live: poets, singers, rappers, musicians.

Local musician Casey Little has been playing since he was 9 years old and by 14 he was performing live.

Little started working at Garage about a month ago and he performs every Tuesday.

“At first it was like 5 of us, just like friends and then every week more people showed up. We have a kid in there that’s going to go on he’s a lyricist, a rapper who came from Queens and he showed up his first week, last week and killed it so just the fact that the word’s getting out that much,” says Little.

Anyone can come and sign up in person on open mic night.

It also offers specials, $3 tacos and $3 tequila shots.

Fridays are karaoke night for anyone interested in that.