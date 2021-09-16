Open house event for the Scleroderma Foundation

BINGHAMTON, NY – This past Friday the Scleroderma Foundation and Tri-State invited the community to an open house event.

Scleroderma means “hard skin”, it’s an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks one’s body.

The Scleroderma Foundation and Tri-State Chapter has been supporting patients and families to help find a cure for over 30 years.

The office located at 56 Front Street, Binghamton has recently revitalized its space.

Executive Director, Candice Snider says the lobby used to be the old executive directors office.

“In regards to our office in the past, it was very hard to find things when we needed it. So we made it a very centralized location so it’s similar to a library. You’re welcome to come in to our office and be able to view DVD’s, see our periodicals and news that we have here locally,” says Snider.

Snider says in addition to all that there is also a kiosk anyone can use to learn more about the disease.

She also mentions the Binghamton Support Group is coming back, for more information check out SclerodermaTriState.org.