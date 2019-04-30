Open House at Meals on Wheels

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers, ages 18 and older, to deliver meals at least once a week from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM.

Anyone who is interested can stop by the Meals on Wheels Open House from 10:30 AM to noon, April 29 – May 3 to see the process in action and find out more about this rewarding and fun experience. Meals on Wheels is located in the brick carriage house at 85 Walnut Street in Binghamton.

Volunteers are needed Monday – Friday. Routes are available in Binghamton, Chenango Bridge, Kirkwood, Conklin, Whitney Point, Windsor, and Harpursville. Both drivers and visitors are needed to make deliveries.

For more information, call 607-778-6205.