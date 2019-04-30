Open House at Meals on Wheels

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Up_to_the_Minute-Thumb-disc_1543346657066.jpg

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers, ages 18 and older, to deliver meals at least once a week from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM.

Anyone who is interested can stop by the Meals on Wheels Open House from 10:30 AM to noon, April 29 – May 3 to see the process in action and find out more about this rewarding and fun experience. Meals on Wheels is located in the brick carriage house at 85 Walnut Street in Binghamton.

Volunteers are needed Monday – Friday. Routes are available in Binghamton, Chenango Bridge, Kirkwood, Conklin, Whitney Point, Windsor, and Harpursville. Both drivers and visitors are needed to make deliveries.

For more information, call 607-778-6205.

  • What: Open House at Binghamton Meals on Wheels
  • When: Monday, April 29 – Friday, May 3 from 10:30 AM – Noon
  • Where: 85 Walnut Street in Binghamton (carriage house)
  • Who: Open to the Public

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack