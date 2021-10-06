Online conference held for school social workers and human service professionals to help prevent violence

BINGHAMTON, NY – An online conference for school social workers and other human services professionals will look at ways to support women and children during a very challenging time in our society.

The Broome County Family Violence Prevention Council is planning its annual daylong workshop scheduled for Friday which is a Superintendent’s Day for area school districts.

It will include a special program from the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

CDC data shows that suicide attempts are up among girls between the ages of 12 and 17 during the pandemic, including a 50 percent rise in emergency room visits.

“As those kids, boys and girls of all ages, transition back into the school, the social workers are really on high alert. Making sure that everyone was kept safe while they were home for that year, and that they’re transitioning safely back into school, and that everybody’s getting the supports that they need,” says Beylo.

The event will also include a keynote address by YWCA Executive Director Carole Coppens about how social policies impact women and families.

Plus, there will be breakout sessions on topics ranging from teens and technology to identifying child sexual abuse.

While the conference is free to attend, social workers can also receive low-cost continuing education credits through Binghamton University.

A link to register can be found here.

The registration deadline is tomorrow at 3.