ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Police are investigating two shootings that took place just hours apart yesterday in the Village of Endicott.

On September 13, at approximately 8:26 p.m., Endicott Police were dispatched to 1000 Monroe Street for a report of shots fired into a vehicle. Within minutes, officers arrived and secured the scene. Following a preliminary investigation, police revealed that individuals known to one another were involved in an online argument before later agreeing to meet near 1000 Monroe Street. When the victims arrived at the scene, shots were fired at their vehicle. All parties fled the scene. Officers quickly located the vehicle containing the victims and no injuries have been reported. According to police, the victims are uncooperative at this time.

Just after police cleared the scene of the first incident, at approximately 12:01 a.m. on September 14, another report of shots fired was made. A caller reported hearing a single gunshot. Within a minute, police arrived at the scene again and quickly located several individuals gathered in the immediate area. According to police, they were uncooperative with the investigation.

1000 Monroe Street has been the subject of numerous police responses and complaints by citizens. In July, the Village took action in Broome County Court to begin lockdown proceedings. The case is pending.

Members of the New York State Police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and the Vestal Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information or video relating to this incident, including any subjects or vehicles in the area at the time of the incidents, is requested to contact the Endicott Police Department at (607)785-3341.