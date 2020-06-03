Online Albany County community to speak out on racial justice with District Attorney candidate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Activist groups in Albany are hosting a digital forum on systemic racism and criminal justice with Matthew Toporowski, the lawyer challenging Albany County District Attorney David Soares for the Democratic nomination.

As racism in law enforcement takes the worldwide spotlight, the Albany community members will speak out on their priorities for the District Attorney at 6 p.m. on Wednesday via Zoom.

Residents and community leaders will share concerns and stories about failures in the justice system, while the District Attorney candidate will listen and have the opportunity to respond.

The incumbent District Attorney Soares declined the invitation to appear.

Toporowski has been endorsed by singer John Legend, who publicized the event on Twitter:

One important way to overhaul the justice system is to elect progressive DA’s committed to reform, accountability and transferring power to communities. @MattToporowski is running to do just that. I endorse him for Albany DA. Tune into the Debate tonight to hear for yourself. https://t.co/8Pc8imtfAM — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 3, 2020

Amid nationwide demonstrations on systemic racism, black and brown residents hope society will reevaluate the system itself.

Recognizing the role a district attorney plays in promoting justice and advancing reform, local activist groups invested in a justice system that supports the community include: All Of Us, Aya Rising Project, Capital Area Against Mass Incarceration, Center for Law and Justice, Citizen Action of New York, Justice for Dahmeek, Release Aging People in Prison, Social Justice Center of Albany, and VOCAL-NY.