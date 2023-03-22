ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, March 20th, an Oneonta man led police on a chase along State Highway 205.

An Otsego County Sheriff’s deputy and a New York State Parks Police officer were on patrol when they saw a vehicle pass by at a high rate of speed.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Rex Jordan, failed to comply with a traffic stop and eventually crashed his vehicle on the highway.

Jordan was transported to Bassett Hospital for medical evaluation.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Oneonta about an hour before the chase.

Police also determined that Jordan was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was released from the hospital, arrested by the Oneonta City Police Department on a warrant, and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Driving While Intoxicated

Unlawful Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree

Reckless Driving

Numerous other Vehicle and Traffic violations

He is currently being held in the Otsego County Jail with additional charges pending.